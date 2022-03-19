Third- and seventh-grade students in the Vilonia School District participated in farm-to-school activities where they neared about sources of food, how it is handled and how those factors play into health and wellness.
The two-week long activities were developed by the University of Central Arkansas and sponsored by Healthy Flavors Arkansas through a United States Department of Agriculture grant and centered around purple hull peas that were grown by Healthy Flavors in the Lollie Bottoms west of Conway last summer.
The Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at UCA developed lesson plans for classroom instruction as well as seven recipes that were provided to the food services team at Vilonia Schools.
During the last week of the events, the district’s cafeterias served the purple hull peas where students were finally able to taste what they’ve been learning about in the classroom for the past week.
“The kids were coming into the cafeteria and asking ‘Are these the peas?’” Sophia Hogan, Child Nutrition Director for the Vilonia District, said.
Hogan said that students were asking for seconds, and that she saw multiple empty plates.
“When I saw the poster [of the peas], I didn’t know what they would taste like,” third grader Makayla Cole said. “Then, when I tasted them, I thought ‘whoa.’ They are really, really yummy.”
Dan Spatz, the agricultural entrepreneur behind Healthy Flavors Arkansas, visited the district on Thursday and spoke with multiple students, including Cole, about their experience with the farm-to-school activities.
“It is so heartening to be at Vilonia, see the kids experience the peas and hear the teachers describe the learning that has taken place,” he said. “Food has become so transactional in our society, but this program shows the ability of food connect people and spread knowledge on something that is vital in our lives.”
Coach Matthew Cain, seventh-grade health class teacher at Vilonia, said that the students were hesitant about the program at first, but that it led to some really good discussions about where food comes from.
“It led to some really interesting things even I had never thought of,” Cain said. “We went in depth on the transportation process. That sparked a big discussion on the different factors that can affect our food supply. Some kids had never thought about the human interaction with food. They had just gone to the supermarket and there was the food.”
Several students in the Vilonia School District families work on farms so that allowed them to be part of the discussion and talk about their experiences as well.
“The farm kids were able to share their personal experiences of living on a farm with their classmates,” Cain said. “The kids benefitted from this program. There is material in there that I will incorporate in my other lessons, whether it’s part of this program or not.”
At the Vilonia District’s most recent Wellness Committee meeting, Cathy Riggins, Vilonia assistant superintendent, said she was proud of the food services team and the way it is getting more involved in educating Vilonia’s students about resources available from the city’s local farmers.
“We heard from many on the teaching staff that the kids enjoyed the lessons,” Riggins said. “It goes well beyond the food.”
Hogan said that this program has changed the way she and the other members of the food services team think about farm to school.
“It was different because you didn’t really feel the atmosphere of the whole process of how food comes to you,” she said. “I’m more engaged by learning what the farmers are doing. And just watching the excitement of the kids coming through the line and knowing it’s a local product makes it worthwhile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.