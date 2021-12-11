Vilonia High School (VHS) Work-Based Learning is starting a new Christmas traditional this holiday season with “Christmas Grams.”
These Christmas Grams will allow students to spread some Christmas cheer around their school by sending Christmas-grams to their favorite teachers, friends and/or loved ones across the school district.
“Christmas Grams” include a Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite or a Gatorade with a special message written by the sender. The message and drink will be decorated by the Work-Based Learning program and will be delivered on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
“Christmas Grams” only cost $1 and must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Orders can be made to either Mrs. Blocker, Mrs. Padgett and/or Mrs. Wallace at the VHS campus.
