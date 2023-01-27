Vilonia High School (VHS) students will have the opportunity to donate blood in a drive at the VHS Gymnasium on Feb. 9, VHS announced in a post made to its Facebook page on Tuesday.
The blood drive will last from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., per the post.
To schedule an appointment for the drive, students are asked to email Stephanie Ramsey at stephanie.ramsey @viloniaschools.org. A Google form to sign up for the drive is also available on the VHS Facebook page.
Blood donors who participate in the drive will receive a T-shirt, one free admission to the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock and a free bundtlet coupon from Nothing Bundt Cakes, the post read.
