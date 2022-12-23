Vilonia School District (VSD) Junior Beta Club students put together meals for donation to The CALL recently, VSD announced on their website. The CALL is a Little Rock-based statewide organization that helps provide assistance and services for children in foster care, per their website. Present in 44 counties across the state, The CALL has a support center in Conway to provide services in Faulkner and Conway Counties. In addition to an office space, the center includes a visitation room and a "mall" for families to pick up items they need for their children. 

