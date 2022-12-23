Vilonia School District (VSD) Junior Beta Club students put together meals for donation to The CALL recently, VSD announced on their website. The CALL is a Little Rock-based statewide organization that helps provide assistance and services for children in foster care, per their website. Present in 44 counties across the state, The CALL has a support center in Conway to provide services in Faulkner and Conway Counties. In addition to an office space, the center includes a visitation room and a "mall" for families to pick up items they need for their children.
#COVID-19
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Vilonia Junior Beta Club pack meals for The CALL
- Westside Elementary named Blue Ribbon 'School of Excellence'
- Students learn 'holy habits'
- Police beat
- Arkansas PBS, libraries collect more than 2,500 sweaters in statewide drive
- Yesterdays 12/23/22
- Bears add 22 football players during signing day
- Lady Wampus Cats head back to Texas for tourney
Most Popular
Articles
- Board members speak out against media coverage
- Conway Christmas Parade returns for the holidays
- Conway Corp announces employee award winners
- Police beat
- FCSO arrests suspect in connection to Lawrence Landing Shooting
- Vilonia man gets three life sentences plus 330 years in child rape case
- FCSO nabs 5, seeks 1 in theft ring
- Spreading holiday cheer
- CPD nabs Grinch at elementary school
- Lt. Governor-elect names senior staff
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.