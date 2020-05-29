A Vilonia man is behind bars without bond after his dogs reportedly killed a 9-year-old boy in Mt. Vernon on Thursday.
Trey Edgar Wyatt, 25, faces a felony tampering with physical evidence charge.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Friday afternoon that Wyatt is also expected to be charged with “multiple county ordinances including: nuisance animals and hazardous animals running at large, liability of animals that attack a human being and keeping of a dangerous dog.”
Authorities said Wyatt was also charged with possession of controlled substance, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony.
A close family friend has since set up a GoFundMe account for Robby Taylor, the boy who was killed by two dogs Thursday morning.
The boy’s mother called 911 at 9:15 a.m. Thursday after he went missing when he went to check the mail.
The boy’s mother also alerted police that she saw “several dogs running from a field near her home,” authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies found the child dead from an apparent dog attack near the family’s home.
With help from the Conway Animal Shelter, the dogs were removed from a residence on Chambers Lane and “will be quarantined for investigative purposes,” authorities said.
While authorities have not released further details on what happened or what types of dogs attacked the young boy, a close family friend said the boy was attacked by two pit bulls.
Family friend Kaydi Homme created a GoFundMe fundraiser page for the boy’s family, saying that “the Taylor family will forever be changed” following the 9-year-old’s unexpected death.
“Robby was walking to the mailbox at his home in Mount Vernon and was attacked by [two] loose pit bulls that ended up taking his life,” she said. “His family will forever be at a loss and changed from this horrible tragedy.”
The family friend said she created the fundraiser to support the Taylor family.
“Please help them with what you can and [know] your support matters to them,” Homme said. “The [two] other children will need help through this as well. Your thoughts and prayers are much needed in this time of need.”
The fundraiser aims to raise $30,000 for the Taylor family. As of Friday afternoon, online users helped raise nearly $11,500 for the Taylor family. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/taylor-family-robby-memorial.
