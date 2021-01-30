Arkansas State Police announced Thursday the arrest of a Vilonia man in connection with downloading child exploitive material.
Myles A. Tipton, 20, of Vilonia allegedly "downloaded numerous computer files containing exploitive child images during May, 2020.”
Tipton was taken into custody at the Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. A state police spokesperson confirmed that the arrest was not due to Tipton’s activities on the campus and that he just “happened to be there [at the university] at the time.”
Tipton is currently being held in the Pope County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
