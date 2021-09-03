Fifty counts for possession and distribution of child pornography, a Class C felony, have been filed Sept. 1 naming a Vilonia man after authorities were notified May 5 by Google.
Arrested and charged Aug. 31 in connection is Patrick Sean Nonnemacher, 27, of Vilonia. Nonnemacher is being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center, according to online records.
In the warrant affidavit filed with the online court records, a state police investigator wrote they received eight “NCMEC [National Center for Missing and Exploited Children] CyberTips filed by Google LLC” referencing a gmail.com email address and an IP address.
(Gmail is Google’s public email service. An IP, “Internet Protocol,” address is the numerical address of a computer on a network, in this case the internet.)
The tip included “thirteen (13) total media files portraying CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material] and CEM [Child Exploitation Material],” the affidavit stated.
A search warrant was filed with the internet service provider, which resolved the IP address to Nonnemacher’s account with the provider. Further investigation by the state police investigator revealed that Nonnemacher was also being investigated by Faulkner County CID for the same IP address.
A search warrant was filed with Google which “produced an additional 35 media files portraying CSAM and CEM, as well as photos of Patrick Nonnemacher,” the affidavit stated.
The state police officer then received an additional tip July 15 via NCMEC CyberTips from someone who had seen child pornography on Nonnemacher’s home computer. This tipster also reported seeing “chats with children online about what he [Nonnemacher] wants to do to them.”
An additional five tips were filed by Google LLC Aug. 19, which included two additional gmail addresses used via the same IP address.
A search warrant was served on Nonnemacher’s Vilonia home Aug. 31 where he was taken into custody. Per the report, Nonnemacher “confessed to viewing and masturbating to child pornography.” The report concludes that once at jail, Nonnemacher told the state police officer of another messaging program he used to acquire and trade child pornography “and taught other people how to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.