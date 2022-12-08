Lance Wayne Thompson, 32, of Vilonia on Wednesday received life sentences on three counts of rape, the maximum 20 years each on engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct, producing or directing a sexual performance of a child, computer child pornography and computer exploitation of a child.

He also got the maximum 10-year sentence on each of 25 counts of possession of child pornography. Judge Troy Braswell ordered the sentences to be run consecutively, not concurrently. Consecutive sentences follow each other and adds to a duration of one’s sentence.

