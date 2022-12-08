Lance Wayne Thompson, 32, of Vilonia on Wednesday received life sentences on three counts of rape, the maximum 20 years each on engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct, producing or directing a sexual performance of a child, computer child pornography and computer exploitation of a child.
He also got the maximum 10-year sentence on each of 25 counts of possession of child pornography. Judge Troy Braswell ordered the sentences to be run consecutively, not concurrently. Consecutive sentences follow each other and adds to a duration of one’s sentence.
“The young victim in this case withstood horrific abuse for a long period of time. This week, she bravely faced her abuser in court and the jury saw to it that he will never be able to hurt another child,” Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews said. “I am grateful to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office for their relentless investigation that produced solid evidence that allowed the jury to convict him on all counts and give him maximum punishment allowed under the law. Deputy Prosecutors Megan Carter and Colin Wall did a wonderful job fighting for justice for this little girl. I hope this sentence serves as a warning to anyone in our community who is even considering hurting a child.”
Barb, the courthouse dog, accompanied the girl (out of the jury’s sight) while she testified.
An investigation began on June 19, 2021, when the 7-year-old female victim’s aunt contacted deputies about possible sexual abuse. The aunt told deputies she found text messages on the girl’s phone from the girl’s mother saying that she wanted to see Thompson “in her mouth,” according to a probable cause affidavit. The mother is also charged. Her trial is scheduled for March 8-10, 2023. The mother will not be named in this article to protect the identity of the juvenile victim.
Investigators conducted a forensic interview of the victim at the Children’s Advocacy Alliance on June 20, 2021. During the interview, the child said that “Lance puts his ‘part,’ indicating penis, in her mouth, and has also stuck his penis in her ‘tee tee,’ indicating vagina,” the affidavit stated. The girl said her mother “knows about what Lance does to her, and has caught Lance and [the victim] in the shower while Lance was putting his penis in her tee tee,” the affidavit stated.
Investigators interviewed the mother on June 22, 2021 and she “confessed to videoing herself performing oral sex on [the victim], and sending those videos to Lance while he was away at work,” the affidavit stated.
Later that day, investigators interviewed Thompson who “admitted to having thoughts of having sex with [the victim] and that he had even discussed it with [the victim’s mother] via text message … [but] denied having ever acted on those thoughts, and maintained that he never touched [the victim],” the affidavit stated.
The jury convicted Thompson on all charged counts and Judge Braswell gave him the maximum sentence on all counts after about 20 minutes.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.