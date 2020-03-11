A Vilonia man was sentenced to five years of felony probation and must pay back Lumber One and other companies several thousands of dollars after pleading no contest to theft of property and forgery charges.
Stephen D. Shell, 37, appeared in Faulkner County Circuit Court shortly after 3 p.m. Friday and pleaded no contest to a felony theft of property and second-degree forgery.
A nolo contendere (or no contest) plea is equivalent to a guilty plea under Arkansas law. With this plea, a defendant “does not specifically admit the allegations which form the basis for the offenses charged against him/her, and elects not to contest such allegations, the nolo contendere plea will, for all purposes, be treated by the Court the same as a guilty plea.”
Shell was arrested in late May 2016 and charged in connection to an embezzlement case after the owner of Lumber One Home Center in Mayflower learned Shell and another man were fraudulently billing the company for services not rendered.
Owner John Morton and his daughter, Nealy Morton, the company’s accountant, discovered the discrepancies during an audit in March 2016, according to a felony probable cause affidavit.
While conducting the audit, the two “found that two company employees, Stephen Shell and Michael Cash, had been falsifying work and purchase orders on jobs and turning them in.”
Shell was a sales representative and Cash was an independent contractor.
The business owner said he and his daughter “confirmed that the work and materials used had been completed by an independent contractor other than Cash and that all the false work/service orders showed more materials used than the actual amount used.”
Shell entered a negotiated plea with 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Taylor Martin on Friday regarding his involvement in the case. The Vilonia man was scheduled to stand trial this week in circuit court.
Following his plea, Shell was ordered to serve five years of felony probation and pay a $1,000 fine, along with other court fees.
Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr. also ordered the 37-year-old to complete 50 hours of community service and pay back $18,583.75 in restitution — $5,000 to Lumber One and $13,538.75 to Travelers Causality & Surety Company.
According to the judge’s order, Shell must first pay back Lumber One and then begin paying back Travelers Causality & Surety Company.
Cash, who is represented by defense attorney Frank E. Shaw, is scheduled to appear next on April 8 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing.
