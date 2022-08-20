Vilonia Mayor Preston Scroggin made a proclamation Tuesday during the regular city council meeting that the week of Sept. 17-23 will be Constitution Week in the city.

The beginning of Constitution Week, Sept 17, marks the 235th anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America.

