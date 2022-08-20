Vilonia Mayor Preston Scroggin made a proclamation Tuesday during the regular city council meeting that the week of Sept. 17-23 will be Constitution Week in the city.
The beginning of Constitution Week, Sept 17, marks the 235th anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America.
The Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with the city to provide different events including a coloring contest throughout the week.
The Vilonia City Council also had the first reading of an ordinance for the city to purchase land on the North Mount Olive Softball Complex to be an addition to the city park.
The land is said to be a little more than five acres and was purchased for $70,000.
The ordinance states that the purchase of this land is necessary to improving the city park and will benefit the citizens of Vilonia.
There will be a second reading in September of this ordinance before the city council will vote on it.
Tammy Wright, a representative with the Vilonia chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit, also spoke to the city council on Tuesday where she announced a community “Build Day” event for Bunks Across America.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit organization that builds beds from scratch for children in need.
“We believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental support for a child’s needs,” Wright said. “People don’t really think about this being a problem a lot of the time. We hardly ever think about if a child has a bed.”
The community Build Day event will be held on Sept. 10 in the Harps Food Store parking lot starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until all the beds are built. Members from the community age 12 and over are welcome to come out and join to help build a bed for children in need, no experience is required.
Wright expects to build about 20 beds during the event to go to children in need and asks for donations from the community as well.
“If only half of the adults in our zip code would donate $5 a month recurring, we could build over 39 bunk beds, that’s a total of 78 beds, in a month,” she said. “That’s 78 children off the floor in a month.”
Wright says that in just five hours of opening bed request applications, the nonprofit received seven bed requests from members in the community.
Lowe’s has already donated $8,000 worth of tools to help build the beds during the event. Wright said they still need lumber.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the event and/or organization can do so by visiting SHPBeds.org by putting “Vilonia” in the memo to make sure it goes to the local chapter. Wright says that any amount is welcome and that $450 would help pay for a whole bed to be built.
Each bed built includes a new mattress, sheets, new blanket and a new pillow. The beds are built to last a lifetime.
“Whenever you build a bed for a child, it really does something for your heart,” Wright said. “You’ll find so much pleasure and enjoyment. It just feels so good inside. It’ll change you, it’ll definitely change you.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built 22,269 beds so far in 2022 as of Monday with 20,593 having been delivered to a child in need.
“Think of all the kids that will be reached, all the dreams that will be saved, the confidence that will be restored, the worry and stress that will be relieved,” Luke Mickelson, the founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, said. “That’s what happens when a child receives a bed, that’s why we do this. We do this for them.”
