With the 2020 census results recently coming in, Vilonia saw a population increase of more than 400 people from the previous census count in 2010.
Vilonia Mayor Preston Scroggin said he was pleased by the results seeing an increase in Vilonia’s population.
“We’re very appreciative of the solid growth numbers,” he said. “The census was taken during a very contentious time. You had COVID, a contentious presidential election and just a lot of problems going on during that time.”
According to the 2020 census, Vilonia’s population is at 4,288 people compared to 2010’s count of 3,815. Mayor Scroggin says that he thinks the population has increased due to what Vilonia has to offer.
“I think it’s increased because of the quality of life you can have here and still get that small town feel,” he said. “It’s a very safe and friendly place and we still have a neighborhood feel to it. That’s what I’ve heard from a lot of people that have moved here.”
Scroggin says that the town of Vilonia has overcome a lot since the previous Census count, especially after the April 2014 tornado that devastated the community.
“We went through a lot with the storm in 2014,” he said. “For us to come back to where we were then and be where we are now, we do have solid growth. We get new businesses and new subdivisions every month now. We’re pleased with where we’re headed.”
Despite the growth in population according to the Census, Scroggin said he believes that the count was inaccurate, and that the population of Vilonia is higher than it indicates.
“The count was not right, I don’t think,” he said. “I think they missed some people, that’s just my opinion. I thought it would be more.”
Scroggin said that he is waiting to see if there is any type of a recount to the Census, but until then he is still seeing the positive in the results that they do have currently.
“Anytime you’re ahead, you’re ahead,” he said.
