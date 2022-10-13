Fourth- through eighth-grade students in the Vilonia Pathways Academy attended the Little Rock Air Force Base’s (LRAFB) STARBASE STEM Fair on Sept. 30.

The fair, attended by students enrolled in Vilonia’s Pathway Academy, a charter school program provided by Vilonia School District, was hosted by LRAFB as part of the grand opening of the Department of Defense’s STARBASE STEM program, Vilonia District Programs Coordinator Kim Lacy told the Log Cabin Democrat.

