Fourth- through eighth-grade students in the Vilonia Pathways Academy attended the Little Rock Air Force Base’s (LRAFB) STARBASE STEM Fair on Sept. 30.
The fair, attended by students enrolled in Vilonia’s Pathway Academy, a charter school program provided by Vilonia School District, was hosted by LRAFB as part of the grand opening of the Department of Defense’s STARBASE STEM program, Vilonia District Programs Coordinator Kim Lacy told the Log Cabin Democrat.
“The program is designed to promote the explorations of science, technology, engineering and math to spark a desire in upper elementary-middle level students to continue to seek out and choose upper level courses in these areas,” Lacy said, adding that students loved the experience. “The students were excited to participate in this grand opening which aligns with the mission of the Vilonia Pathways Academy to provide innovative STEM-based instruction.”
Like with its other programs the academy takes part in, its presence at the STEM Fair is part of the Pathways Academy’s goal to teach students workforce readiness skills in a blended learning environment, Lacy said.
“The Academy provides a blended learning opportunity that is focused around workforce readiness skills such as soft skills development, work ethic and service-learning,” Lacy said. “In addition, a strong focus is placed on the integration of STEM instruction. Students are provided opportunities to see how the skills they are learning through STEM activities will prepare them for careers of the future.”
Soon, the district will let all Vilonia School District fifth graders, including the ones not enrolled in the Pathways Academy, take part in the STARBASE STEM program, Lacy said.
“Each fifth-grade class is scheduled to attend a week-long STEM bootcamp that will promote interest in STEM,” Lacy said, adding that the program will become available to all fifth grade students in January.
