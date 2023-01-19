The Vilonia City Council presented a Heart Saver Award to four members of the Vilonia Fire Department on Tuesday at its regular meeting to show appreciation for a successful CPR attempt last month.

The Heart Saver Award was presented to Fire Chief Keith Hillman, Assistant Chief Kevin Wooley, Captain Stanley Jones and firefighter Shawn Sullivan for being able to bring someone back to life using CPR at an emergency situation that occurred on Dec. 21.

