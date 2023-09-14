The Arkansas Department of Education has awarded Vilonia Primary School with the Reading Initiative for Student Excellence (RISE) School Award, Vilonia School District announced via social media on Wednesday.

RISE, a program of the education department’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, is focused on encouraging reading at schools across the state, the department’s website read.

