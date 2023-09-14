The Arkansas Department of Education has awarded Vilonia Primary School with the Reading Initiative for Student Excellence (RISE) School Award, Vilonia School District announced via social media on Wednesday.
RISE, a program of the education department’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, is focused on encouraging reading at schools across the state, the department’s website read.
To earn the award, Vilonia had to meet several objectives. First, 90 percent of the school’s teachers have completed the RISE Phase One Proficiency Pathway, while fewer than 40 percent of students scored in the “in need of support” category in reading. Additionally, Principal Susan Loyd is a certified Science of Reading Assessor. Finally, the school obtained a letter of recommendation to receive the honor.
“We are so proud of Vilonia Primary School for their efforts in helping students to succeed,” the district said. “Congratulations on this fantastic honor.”
Feedback from department officials on Vilonia Primary School’s instruction highlighted the school’s “good use of their core curriculum with added pieces from teachers that enhanced the learning for students,” a statement shared by the district read. Additionally, officials noted the work of Loyd and instructional facilitators in being “active participants in planning the lessons and ensuring a connection between instruction and the science of reading.”
“The culture of the building was positive and it was obvious that this type of instruction is consistent across grade levels,” the statement read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the cabin.net.
