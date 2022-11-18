Vilonia Primary School students in Mrs. Castle’s class got to complete a Pumpkin Escape Room activity in class recently, Vilonia School District announced on its Facebook page on Thursday. In addition to their classroom activities, district Superintendent Doug Adams read to the students. “Everyone had fun in Mrs. Castle’s class while applying new knowledge,” the district’s Facebook post read.

