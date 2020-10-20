Vilonia High School students rallied behind Corey Nowlin in a fundraising night for him and his family.
Nowlin is a student of Vilonia High School who suffered an accident with a horse which resulted in traumatic brain injury last spring.
Emily Kelley, Vilonia community member and owner of Mustard Seed Marketing, was in the Arkansas Children’s Hospital PICU with her five-week-old son at the time Nowlin was admitted.
“I believe God writes our story. I know that he placed this family in my direct path so that we could be encouraging to each other during this time of uncertainty,” Kelley said.
While Kelley’s son went home and Nowlin stayed, Kelley stayed in contact with Cendy, Nowlin’s mother.
According to Kelley, Cendy has been seen as a pillar of strength by other community members. Nowlin stayed in Arkansas Children’s Hospital until recently, when he was released to go to Houston to take part in rehabilitation.
While at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Nowlin underwent three surgeries. The last surgery that Nowlin had in July occurred due to his prosthetic created for his brain blocking oxygen from reaching his brain. The medical team was able to open his skull back up but due to the complication, Nowlin was left without oxygen to his brain for 30 minutes.
Nowlin’s friends at Vilonia were determined to do something for him after watching him fight for his life from the sidelines. The Vilonia High School East Club came up with an idea that ended up being a huge success.
Six students – Elise Gasaway, Farrah Hopkins, Jordan Jefferson, Jacob Lane, Tyler Heslep and Megan Morse – along with their East Club adviser Erin Rappold – came up with a fundraising plan.
Gasaway, a senior, was touched by Nowlin’s story and was excited about formulating the Kick It For Corey fundraiser.
“Corey’s case is so major, we wanted to raise awareness and raise funds to help offset the costs,” Gasaway said.
As an adviser, Rappold works to help her students be successful in their projects.
“I’m so impressed with the hard work the EAST students have accomplished in a short time frame. These kids care so much about their classmate Corey and love all of the support from the local community and businesses,” Rappold said, “With all the negatives this year has brought, this is something heartwarming to encourage us all.”
“Kick It For Corey” was held on Friday, Oct. 2 at Centennial Bank Field Phillip D. Weaver Stadium, during the Friday night football game. They hosted a silent auction from 6 p.m. to the end of halftime with the value of the items being $200 and purchased raffle tickets for the $500 field goal challenge.
Nowlin’s father Chris was presented a check at the end of halftime for nearly $6,000.
All of the money raised from this event is being used to help offset the costs of the apartment and living expenses in Houston while Nowlin completes his intense rehabilitation program.
