Vilonia resident Gloria Guyer has been making and giving away face masks since the pandemic started.
In the spring, she gave away masks to a New York company that was making masks for New York hospitals. After this donation, she realized she could give away masks in her community as well.
“I have so much fabric, and I’m a seamstress, so I might as well give them away,” Guyer said.
Guyer is not doing this project alone. Her mother, who taught her how to sew as a child, is helping her.
Members from Guyer’s community are contributing as well. When people in her community found out about her mask-making project, many started helping.
“Friends and the community started giving me fabric and elastic,” she said. People donated money as well.
Since starting this project, Guyer has made and given away about 1,300 masks for free.
“A lot of the people who ask for masks give me money for them, but I turn it right around and buy materials with it. This is non-profit,” Guyer said.
So far, Guyer has sent shipments of masks to various hospitals.
“Two shipments went to UAMS in Little Rock. One shipment went to a hospital in New York City, and another shipment went to a retirement center in Renton, Washington,” Guyer said.
Guyer is also working on a project to send masks to the Navajo Nation in Arizona.
Besides using her sewing skills to make and donate face masks, Guyer also uses these skills to run her business Zig Zag Alterations and Custom Tailoring. She is also a substitute teacher and a retired food scientist.
For more information about Gloria Guyer’s masks, contact her via Facebook.
