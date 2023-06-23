The Vilonia City Council heard from several residents who voiced their concerns and objections to the newly-approved crypto-mining site in the city during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Dozens of concerned residents from Vilonia and the surrounding area filled the city hall chamber Tuesday to express their outrage about the facility in Vilonia.
A crypto-mining site is a group of computers that use electricity in order to “mine” virtual currency, or cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin.
At the April city council meeting, aldermen unanimously approved a conditional-use permit to allow for a new crypto-mining site in the city that would be located in the industrial mining district off Energy Lane.
Even prior to the April meeting, some residents were voicing their concerns in relation to the noise pollution that the site would create. Alderman Mike Matos listened to these concerns and visited a similar site in Morrilton, where he said that he did not hear any noise other than a “very, very faint hum” when there was no other background noise.
That ended up not being the case for many residents who attended the June meeting on Tuesday to voice their frustrations with the noise. Dell Water, a woman from Greenbrier, spoke to the board to talk to them about a 13-year-old autistic child who lives within 100 feet of the facility.
“That little 13-year-old child isn’t getting any sleep,” she said. “He’s already had three incidents at school of violence.”
Aliza Brown, an associate professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and the chair of the Arkansas Acute Stroke Care Stroke Task Force Committee, spoke to the council on Tuesday about the risks of loud noise to humans.
“My research has shown that for every 10 decibels of noise, there’s a four percent risk of stroke and a three percent chance of death from stroke,” Brown said. “A data-mining center produces 70 to 90 decibels of sound on average. That’s a 28 to 36 percent chance of stroke due to an operating data-mining center to all the homes within one mile of that center. There are at least 200 homes within the vicinity of the data mining center in Vilonia. These are dangerous statistics.”
Melissa Blackwell, a registered nurse, said that while she does not live within the city limits of Vilonia, she came to speak on Tuesday in order to be a voice for everybody who wasn’t able to attend the meeting.
“I’m here to speak for your grandchildren,” she said. “I’m here to speak for the autistic, the hearing impaired. When living things are exposed to noise, it changes us. It will shorten life spans. How much of it is worth to you? A year of your life, the life of your wife or your grandchildren?”
In her three-minute allotted time to speak, Blackwell cited a crypto-mining ban in China and said that “there’s a reason these are banned” in that country. China banned crypto mining back in 2021. According to Forbes, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Oman, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Bangladesh and more have also banned crypto mining.
In November, New York became the first state in the nation to ban certain types of cryptocurrency mining in order to address some environmental worries over what is considered to be an energy-intensive process.
However, earlier this year Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the Arkansas Data Centers Act of 2023 which allows for digital asset mining businesses, or crypto-mining sites, to operate in the state under certain regulations and prevents local governments, such as city councils, from “discriminating” against these businesses.
The Arkansas Data Centers Act of 2023 allows for digital asset mining businesses to operate in the state if these businesses follow state law concerning business guidelines and tax policies, ordinances relating to operations and safety and state and federal employment laws.
Jeff Spence, a resident of Vilonia, pointed out at the meeting that there are city codes, such as a noise ordinance that was passed Tuesday night by the city council as well, that could prevent the crypto-mining site from operating in the city and not go against the act signed by Gov. Sanders.
Ellenor Bell, who has lived in Vilonia for 53 years, cited a situation that happened in the city in the 1980s that she is afraid is happening again with the mining sites.
“Do you remember in the 80s the great pyramid scheme that hit Vilonia?” She asked city council members on Tuesday. “I do. We do not want anything like that.”
Bell said that she and other residents were unaware of the mine site and its effects until it was too late.
“We’re here to let you know that we’re unhappy with this,” she said. “We don’t want it. Remember the people.”
Bob Allison, another concerned resident, said that the city council, and the planning commission which also approved it, should never have voted to approve the conditional-use permit.
“This bill was not intended for you to vote to approve,” Allison said. “You were wrong to do that. You were wrong not to bring this before this community. Nobody knew about it.”
Pam Lawrence, who lives about two miles away from the project site, talked to the aldermen about the importance of a city council to the residents in her speech.
“Don’t give up, city council. We need you,” she pleaded.
Some residents became frustrated during the meeting on Tuesday, feeling that Mayor Preston Scroggin was not listening to their concerns and just “looking down at his papers” the entire time.
“Mr. Mayor, the only thing I ask of you is to show a little respect for the people,” a Conway resident said. “We have been calling you. You have been elected by the people, you are here for the people.”
After 11 different residents who were approved to speak prior to the meeting had their three minutes, no decision or comments were made by the city council.
Van Tarpley, another Vilonia resident who was the last to speak, used his allotted time to quote a movie before the aldermen.
“The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.