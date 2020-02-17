Vilonia city officials will discuss adding a third day for the Vilonia Revenue Office on a trial basis and more during the regular Vilonia City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting is open to the public.
Mayor Preston Scroggin will announce the Vilonia Revenue Office will add Wednesdays to the days it is open from March 3 through May 28.
“This will be a test to see if Vilonia needs this service more than the current [two] days that they are here,” the agenda packet reads in part, noting that enhanced IDs are available at the office.
The office at 18 Base St. in Vilonia is currently open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday, except from noon to 1 p.m. when it is closed for lunch. The office will have the same hours on Wednesdays during the trial run.
In other business Tuesday, Aldermen will discuss disposing two fire department vehicles, bids for bridges on Simpson and Barnard, amending the budget and the sewer bond during the meeting.
To view the agenda in full or to watch a livestream of the meeting, visit cityofvilonia.net.
