The Vilonia City Council met Tuesday at its regularly scheduled meeting where aldermen voted unanimously to revoke the conditional-use permit that was previously issued for a cryptocurrency mining site in the city.
A cryptocurrency mining site is a group of computers that use electricity in order to “mine” virtual currency, or cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin.
A conditional-use permit for the site was previously approved by the Vilonia Planning Commission at its March meeting and by the City Council at its April meeting.
However, after the site was put in, many Vilonia residents started to voice concerns and frustrations regarding the noise pollution the site was creating.
At the June city council meeting, the city council chambers were filled with upset Vilonia residents asking the city council to get rid of the crypto mining sites and while no decision was made at that meeting, the city council did vote unanimously on Tuesday to revoke the previously approved conditional-use permit for the site.
This unanimous vote was met with applause from those in attendance on Tuesday.
“I’m tickled to death that you’ve gone ahead and made the right decision,” one resident said to the city council on Tuesday after the vote. “You’ve just relieved a tremendous amount of stress for us.”
If the crypto site decides to appeal the decision made by the city council, the case would go before the Circuit Court.
Alderman also approved a resolution expressing the willingness of the city council to apply for a Surface Transportation Block Grant through Metroplan, the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for central Arkansas.
If Vilonia gets approved for the funding from the grant, the funding would go toward extending South College Street, an unfinished road near Harwell Designs, from Highway 64B to Industrial Drive.
The grant would require a 20 percent match from the city with 80 percent coming from federal funding.
The city can apply for up to $3 million from the grant, however city officials say that they are only looking to apply for about $1.2 million, which officials say is still higher than they may end up needing for the project.
The resolution was approved by an unanimous vote.
Aldermen also unanimously approved a bid for maintenance on Baseball Field 3.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
