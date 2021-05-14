The Vilonia School District Board of Education voted Monday to approve multiple purchases at its May board meeting, per the meeting minutes provided to the Log Cabin by district Superintendent David Stephens.
The purchases, four separate transactions which total over $380,000, include the acquisition of four school busses, floor cleaners, reading supplies and electrical charging cabinets and power adapters. Board members voted unanimously to approve the purchases.
Board members also voted unanimously to adopt the Faulkner County Hazard Mitigation Plan Resolution. The resolution, which other local schools including Conway have adopted, sets in place emergency procedures for natural disasters and other situations.
In a few final pieces of news, the board recognized the Lady Eagles 5A State Track Champion team for their success this spring and district student Braden Eason for winning the Faulkner County Spelling Bee and finishing sixth in the statewide spelling bee competition.
