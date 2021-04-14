The Vilonia School District Board of Education has voted to extend the district’s mask mandate through the end of the current school year, the district announced on social media on Monday night following the board’s monthly meeting.
Vilonia now joins Conway Public Schools, Guy-Perkins School District, St. Joseph and Conway Christian in maintaining their mask mandates through the last weeks of the school year. In the statement released to social media, the district attributed the decision to the fact that schools that maintain mask mandates no longer have to quarantine students and staff as probable close contacts to individuals infected with COVID-19.
“New guidelines by the Arkansas Department of Health allow districts that continue to maintain a mask mandate to no longer quarantine students [and] staff as a probable close contact [with infected individuals] as long as the student and the individual who tested positive were both wearing masks,” the district statement read.
Vilonia Assistant Superintendent Cathy Riggins supported the board’s decision in a statement issued to the Log Cabin.
“I am confident that the board’s decision was based on what they felt would be best considering the information and guidelines provided,” Riggins said. “Although no one enjoys wearing a mask, keeping the guideline in place would eliminate the requirement of quarantine, keeping students eligible to attend school and participate in all activities for the remainder of the year.”
As part of the board’s decision to extend the mask mandate, social distancing and other safety measures will also be required of students and staff through the end of the school year.
Schools across Arkansas were given the leeway by the Departments of Education and Health to make their own decisions on the expiration of their mask mandates after Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended the statewide mask mandate on March 31. While five Faulkner County schools have chosen to keep their mandates in place, Greenbrier and Mount Vernon-Enola School District decided to end theirs earlier this month.
