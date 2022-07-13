The Vilonia School District Board of Education recognized Ed Sellers, former board member, athletic director and assistant superintendent, for his years of service to the district at its monthly board meeting on Monday.
Sellers, who served the district as an employee for 45 years until his retirement in 2017, held the district’s at-large Position 1 board member chair until last month when he lost the district’s school board run-off election to new board member Kimberly Weaver Williams.
Having held multiple positions in the district since he was first hired in 1972, Sellers earned many awards in his career, including Principal of the Year from the Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals, Athletic Director of the Year for the 5A Conference and Educator of the Year from the Vilonia Chamber of Commerce, among other honors.
In addition to recognizing Sellers, Monday night’s meeting served as William’s first board meeting as a member. Winning the most votes in both the general school board election race and the runoff, Williams said she would prioritize transparency and accountability in a Facebook post she made on her campaign page in April.
“All teachers, students and parents are equal, a part of the team and will always have a strong voice,” Williams said. “Transparency and accountability are both strong suits that I will utilize as a Vilonia Public Schools board member. I will stay motivated to create and execute the changes necessary to uphold [the district’s] reputation, unity and values.”
Action items the board dealt with Monday included finalizing administrative positions for board members, as well as hearing reports from each of the district’s campuses.
