The Vilonia Board of Education will meet on Dec. 14 to discuss applicants for the school’s upcoming open superintendent position. Like two other Faulkner County schools – Mayflower and Conway Public Schools – Vilonia has procured the services of executive recruitment firm McPherson and Jacobson to aid in its superintendent search.
The board will enter executive session after finishing some short agenda items to review applicant videos that McPherson and Jacobson accumulated, district superintendent Dr. David Stephens said.
Masks will be required for all attendants. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Vilonia Middle School Kiva.
Three Faulkner County schools have had active superintendent searches this fall. Conway hired Jeff Collum earlier this week to fill its superintendent position, while Mayflower has scheduled interviews with three candidates.
