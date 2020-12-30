The Vilonia School Board will have five special board meetings early in the month of January to interview superintendent candidates, an agenda provided to the Log Cabin by retiring superintendent David Stephens read.
On five consecutive nights from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, the board will meet at 6 p.m. and have dinner with five candidates provided to them by the executive recruitment firm McPherson and Jacobson.
While specific interview dates for each candidate are not available, per board president Kent Charles, the final five candidates include Doug Adams, most recently of the Suffern School District in New York; Allen Williams, former superintendent of the Prairie Grove School District; Cathy Riggins, assistant superintendent of the Vilonia School District; Todd Edwards, principal of Bryant High School; and Danny Brackett, assistant superintendent of the Russellville School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.