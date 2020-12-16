The Vilonia Board of Education convened Monday night to consider applications for the district’s upcoming superintendent vacancy. David Stephens, superintendent of Vilonia Schools since 2014, is leaving the district at the end of the school year.
The board hired McPherson and Jacobson, an executive recruitment firm which aided in Conway Public Schools’ and Mayflower’s superintendent search, to gather applicants. Representatives from the firm presented candidates at Monday night’s meeting and offered the board taped video interviews of the six finalists.
Board members discussed candidates for almost four hours in executive session, then passed a motion unanimously to interview five applicants the week of Jan. 4.
Finalists being interviewed include Cathy Riggins, assistant superintendent at Vilonia; Todd Edwards, principal of Bryant High School; Danny Brackett, assistant superintendent of the Russellville School District; Doug Adams, former superintendent of the South Conway School District and the Suffern School District in New York; and Allen Williams, former superintendent of the Prairie Grove School District.
One of the candidates, Doug Adams, had unsubstantiated disciplinary charges filed against him at his previous post. In March 2019, the Suffern County School Board suspended Adams in a 4-3 vote, according to reports in the Rockland-Westchester Journal News. The board released a statement and “claimed that Adams responded inadequately to ‘allegations of wrongful conduct’ by a district employee toward a student,” Sophie Grosserode of the Rockland-Westchester Journal News wrote.
The Suffern board eventually filed 20 disciplinary charges against him, while Adams filed a preliminary injunction request of his own which stopped the school board from holding an arbitration hearing against him.
However, the Suffern School Board did not give Adams a board hearing to address the charges, a legal requirement outlined in Adams’ contract. Further, the charges filed against Adams were never proven.
Vilonia School Board president Kent Charles said the board was aware of the information regarding Adams and said anyone with concerns should research the situation to better understand what occurred. He pointed out the failure of the Suffern board to give Adams a hearing on the unproven charges and said the board had ethics charges filed against them for their actions.
“There is much more to this story than a simple suspension,” Charles said.
Allen Williams, another candidate and former superintendent of the Prairie Grove School Board, was demoted from his superintendent position there in 2018 for unspecified reasons, and took the role of assistant superintendent of finance, per the Washington County Enterprise-Leader. In October 2019, Williams resigned from the district after being informed in August that he had been suspended and that the district superintendent planned to recommend the board terminate his contract. Despite a first attempt at appealing the superintendent’s recommendation, Williams decided to resign. No reasons have been offered for Williams’ original demotion and the recommendation of the superintendent to the school board to terminate his employment. In July, he took a position as principal at J.O. Kelly Middle School in Springdale.
Charles noted the board was also aware of Williams’ situation and said, like Adams’, that there was much more to the story. Charles also said the board has made no final decision on any candidate and will discuss both situations during the interview process.
“[T]he board has selected to interview these candidates among others, and the board will discuss these situations with the candidates extensively,” Charles said. “The board has not made any commitments to any candidate at this time, and the board is looking forward to interviews with the five selected candidates.”
