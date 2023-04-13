Vilonia students earn Seals of Biliteracy

Three Vilonia High School students recently earned the school’s first Seals of Biliteracy for their proficiency in learning Spanish, a news release issued to Vilonia School District’s website read.
The students are Baelin Shannon, Austin Ashcraft and Alejandra Alvarez. In addition to the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, Ashcraft and Alvarez earned the state’s Global Seal of Biliteracy.
“We are so proud of these Vilonia High School students for their hard work and efforts in completing this challenging achievement,” the news release read. “Congratulations, students.”
The Seal of Biliteracy was started as a collaboration between the Arkansas Foreign Language Teachers Association and the Arkansas Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages, per the Arkansas Department of Education’s website. The Arkansas State Board of Education endorsed the seal in June 2018, and since 2017, more than 4,300 Arkansas high schoolers have earned it in a total of 20 different languages.
Vilonia wasn’t the only local district to have students earn seals this year. Conway High School had 38 seal winners and Greenbrier High School had one.
To earn the seal, students must demonstrate proficiency by scoring qualifying marks on a number of assessments.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
