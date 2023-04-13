Vilonia students earn Seals of Biliteracy

Vilonia High School Spanish IV teacher Digna Wilkie (far left) and Principal Ronnie Simmons (far right) pose for a photo with seal winners Baelin Shannon (center left), Austin Ashcraft (center) and Alejandra Alvarez (center right).

 Submitted photo

Three Vilonia High School students recently earned the school’s first Seals of Biliteracy for their proficiency in learning Spanish, a news release issued to Vilonia School District’s website read.

The students are Baelin Shannon, Austin Ashcraft and Alejandra Alvarez. In addition to the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, Ashcraft and Alvarez earned the state’s Global Seal of Biliteracy.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

