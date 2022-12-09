Students from Vilonia School District had a weekend “full of fun” last weekend, the district announced earlier this week. The weekend included cheer competitions, parades and band concerts, the district announcement read. One of the concerts was the Vilonia Music Department’s Christmas Concert which occurred at the Vilonia High School Gymnasium on Dec. 4. The City of Vilonia’s Christmas Parade took place Dec. 2 and students in different classes, as well as the Vilonia Pathways Academy had floats in the parade. The Vilonia Cheer Competition team finished third overall in the finals of a tournament on Dec. 4 and earned the Judge’s Choice award for band chant. The team will compete in state competition next week.
