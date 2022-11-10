Vilonia students in the district's Spanish Culture classes learned about the Mexican celebration Day of the Dead in classroom activities last week. Celebrated Nov. 1-2, Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos in Spanish, honors deceased loved ones by creating ofrendas, or altars, in their memory, the district's post read. Students in Mrs. Melton's and Mrs. Reid's classes created traditional crafts and completed activities as part of the lesson on the celebration, including making papel picado, flores and painting calaveras. Students also made paper flowers similar to the real ones that are commonly put on ofrendas during Day of the Dead celebrations.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

