Students in Mrs. Reid’s and Mrs. Melton’s Spanish One classes at Vilonia High School used “different modes of communication” to deliver information in classroom activities this week, Vilonia School District announced through social media on Friday. “Students worked in teams and were given various roles to deliver text,” the district’s social media post read. “Reading, speaking, drawing, movement and teamwork all made this activity come together.
Vilonia students learn modes of communication in classroom activity
