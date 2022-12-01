Students at Vilonia School District’s high school, middle school and Frank Mitchell Intermediate School raised over $8,800 in the district’s Penny Wars competition, an announcement released to the district’s website read.

The three campuses raised the money for the city of Vilonia’s local Christmas Angel program, an initiative which provides families in need with Christmas gifts. Per the Vilonia Christmas Angel website, area school counselors are able to add families in need to the list or families can sign up directly.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

