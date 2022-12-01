Students at Vilonia School District’s high school, middle school and Frank Mitchell Intermediate School raised over $8,800 in the district’s Penny Wars competition, an announcement released to the district’s website read.
The three campuses raised the money for the city of Vilonia’s local Christmas Angel program, an initiative which provides families in need with Christmas gifts. Per the Vilonia Christmas Angel website, area school counselors are able to add families in need to the list or families can sign up directly.
Per the announcement, the students took part in a “friendly competition” to see who could raise the most money. District Program Coordinator Kim Lacy told the Log Cabin on Wednesday that in the competition, “pennies warrant a positive transaction and any other monies warrant a negative transaction.”
“The students really got into this friendly competition and in return help out their community,” Lacy said. “The winning grade levels get the title of the Annual Penny Wars Champion.”
The $8,800 will go toward sponsorships for the program that cost $150 per child. Families who sign up for the program fill out a needs and wants list that people can use as a guide for shopping.
With Christmas rapidly approaching, the time to finish shopping for gifts for the Christmas Angel program is coming up soon. For people who have already signed up to sponsor a family, gift drop-off is scheduled for Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 7 p.m at Vilonia First Baptist Church on 1206 Main St.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
