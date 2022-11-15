Vilonia School District (VSD) students took part in a Veteran’s Day ceremony organized by the city’s Museum of Veterans and Military History on Nov. 5. Students in Vilonia High School’s EAST Program placed flags and memorial placeholders down ahead of the event, while some members of the district’s band played during the ceremony. Quilts of Valor presented VSD teachers John Allison and Robin Julch with handmade quilts in honor of their service in the military. “We appreciate their service to our country,” the district said. “This was a wonderful event for our community honoring our local veterans.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.