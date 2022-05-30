A Vilonia School District employee has been placed on leave and faces sexual assault charges.
On May 19, 26-year-old Triston Clements was arrested on a charge of first-degree sexual assault. He was released on bond May 20, according to online records. A bond amount was not listed.
Vilonia Superintendent Doug Adams on May 20 sent a letter to parents saying the district was aware of the arrest and “is fully cooperating with law enforcement to assure that a thorough investigation is conducted.”
Adams said Clements was “immediately placed … on administrative leave.”
The district plans to investigate.
“In accordance with applicable laws and best practices, the school district hired an outside investigator to conduct an independent investigation,” Adams wrote in the letter. “Supportive measures have been offered to the parties.”
Adams said that because it was a personnel matter, the district would offer no further comment.
“The Vilonia School District remains focused on student well-being and will not tolerate conduct that adversely affects our ability to provide students with a safe and secure learning environment,” he said in the statement to parents.
Calls and emails to Adams last week to inquire how long Clements had worked with the district, what grade/subject he taught and whether he was on paid or unpaid leave went unanswered. According to Clements’ LinkedIn page, he taught chemistry at Vilonia.
No court documents, such as a probable cause affidavit, were available as of Monday.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.