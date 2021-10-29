Kinetic by Windstream, a software company that provides internet access across the country, has announced 16 teachers that have been awarded a $1,000 classroom grant, one of which is Vilonia Middle School teacher Shelly Gibson.
This grant can be used for school supplies for the winning teachers’ classrooms to better their students’ education.
In order to qualify, teachers licensed teachers from any of the following 18 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.
“As students nationwide headed back into the classroom last month, Kinetic stepped in to help show appreciation to teachers with a chance to win a $1,000 classroom grant,” Kerri Case, a spokesperson with Kinetic, said.
Many students and community members were able to nominate Gibson for the grant and say why they think she is deserving of the prize.
“I have never met a teacher more compassionate, caring, enthusiastic or dedicated to her students,” Jacqueline S. said in her nomination of Gibson. “Mrs. Gibson goes above and beyond in supporting each student’s educational and personal goals. She truly inspires a love of learning and makes each class as fun as it is educational.”
Jacqueline said that Gibson remains in contact with her students even after they leave her classroom which is another reason why she’s such a great teacher.
“She is the kind of teacher you always remember and can always count on, even years after you graduate,” Jacqueline said. “No one cares more or does a better job than Mrs. Gibson. She pours her heart and soul into every class and every student. I cannot imagine anyone more deserving of this award!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.