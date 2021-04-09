The Vilonia School Board will meet to discuss its district-wide mask mandate on April 12, district Superintendent David Stephens confirmed to the Log Cabin on Thursday.
Like other districts in the area, Vilonia is now tasked with deciding whether to extend or end its mask mandate through the end of the current school year. After the statewide mask mandate ended on March 31, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education left the decision on whether to continue educational mask mandates in the hands of local administrators.
Several other schools in Faulkner County have already decided on their mask mandates, including Conway, Guy-Perkins, St. Joseph and Conway Christian. All four will continue their mask mandates over the next several weeks, some extending them through the end of the school year. Greenbrier and Mount Vernon-Enola, however, made the decision to make mask-wearing optional on their campuses.
In other news the board will discuss on Monday night, members will consider the district’s digital learning plan for the upcoming school year and a bid for new playground equipment.
The April 12 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Vilonia Middle School Kiva.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.