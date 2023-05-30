The Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce is set to host the city’s first Chocolate Festival on June 6 at the Church of the Nazarene on Main Street.
The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. and will be a “fun and tasty” fundraiser that will allow vendors to promote and showcase their businesses while providing a sample of what the Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce calls “the perfect bite,” an announcement about the festival issued by the organization read.
Entry for the event is $5 per person. Visitors will be able to receive a plate to test out the different types of chocolate from the various vendors.
Guests will also be able to vote for two different categories at the event – Best Chocolate and Best Decorated Booth.
Local businesses and organizations are also encouraged to reserve space to participate in the event in order to provide the tasty chocolate, win one of the categories and promote their business.
Those wishing to reserve a space can do so through an electronic form found on the City of Vilonia’s Facebook page.
To participate, it costs $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members. Payments can be made to the Vilonia Chamber’s PO Box.
Set up for businesses and organizations begins at 1 p.m. and vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and some type of chocolate to serve to the guests.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
