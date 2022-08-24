The Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its first ever Fall Fest event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and is currently accepting applications for vendors for the event.
Vilonia’s Fall Fest will be in the grassy area in front of the Vilonia Senior Citizens Building on Bise Drive, across the street from the Vilonia Public Library.
The grassy area is supposed to allow for Vilonia small businesses or anyone else who would want to set up a vender booth to do so.
The only requirement for a vendor is that they must provide some sort of outdoor activity or game for kids to take part in. Vendors must also provide their own equipment such as canopies, tables and chairs.
Booth cost is $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-chamber members while food trucks costs $60. Booth sizes are 10x10.
For more information on the event, contact the Vilonia Chamber via its website at www.viloniachamber.org, its email at viloniachamber@gmail.com or on its Facebook page at Vilonia Chamber where there’s also a registration form for venders to fill out.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
