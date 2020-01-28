The Vilonia Planning Commission will begin work on updating the city’s Master Street Plan during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in Vilonia City Hall.
The meeting is open to the public.
Mayor Preston Scroggin said the commission has a lot of work coming up in the next few months.
“They’re going to redo the Master Street Plan, which was created in 1997,” the mayor said. “It needs updating.
They’re going to look at several other areas of planning and zoning that needs updating as well.”
He said the commission would work with Metroplan and accept input from the public regarding the street plan in an effort “to make sure the plans are friendly for development.”
“Metroplan will help us out and there will be some public hearings,” Scroggin said.
Also during the meeting, the commission will discuss a letter credit given to W&E Properties-Wyatt’s Place.
“The road has been finished and approved by the Street Department,” the agenda stated.
For more information, visit https://www.cityof vilonia.net.
