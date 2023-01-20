Brandi Roachell Mayhugh, 28, of Vilonia on Tuesday accepted a plea deal with a sentence of life without parole in a child rape case.

She was the co-defendant in the case against 32-year-old Lance Wayne Thompson, who in early December received three life sentences plus 330 years in the case.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.