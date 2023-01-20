Brandi Roachell Mayhugh, 28, of Vilonia on Tuesday accepted a plea deal with a sentence of life without parole in a child rape case.
She was the co-defendant in the case against 32-year-old Lance Wayne Thompson, who in early December received three life sentences plus 330 years in the case.
An investigation began on June 19, 2021, when the 7-year-old female victim’s aunt contacted deputies about possible sexual abuse. The aunt told deputies she found text messages on the girl’s phone from the girl’s mother (Mayhugh) saying that she wanted to see Thompson “in her mouth,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators conducted a forensic interview of the victim at the Children’s Advocacy Alliance on June 20, 2021. During the interview, the child said that “Lance puts his ‘part,’ indicating penis, in her mouth, and has also stuck his penis in her ‘tee tee,’ indicating vagina,” the affidavit stated. The girl said her mother “knows about what Lance does to her, and has caught Lance and [the victim] in the shower while Lance was putting his penis in her tee tee,” the affidavit stated.
Investigators interviewed Mayhugh on June 22, 2021, and she “confessed to videoing herself performing oral sex on [the victim], and sending those videos to Lance while he was away at work,” the affidavit stated.
Later that day, investigators interviewed Thompson who “admitted to having thoughts of having sex with [the victim] and that he had even discussed it with [the victim’s mother] via text message … [but] denied having ever acted on those thoughts, and maintained that he never touched [the victim],” the affidavit stated.
Following Mayhugh’s plea deal, Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews said: “The evidence showed that the defendant violated her child in the worst way possible. It is unfathomable that a mother could do this to her child but also reiterates the evil that we face when it comes to people hurting children. I am thankful to the law enforcement team whose diligent effort and tireless pursuit of justice led to life sentences on both of the defendants in this case. May it be a warning to anyone who considers harming a child.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
