Lisa Daniels, RHIT, director of health information management at the Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock, was recently inducted as president of the Arkansas Health Information Management Association (ArHIMA).
Daniels is a graduate from White Hall High School and the Health Information Technology Program at National Park College in Hot Springs earning the Registered Health Information Technician (RHIT) credential.
She has served ArHIMA in the past to include member of the House of Delegates, Chairman of the Vendor Arrangements Committee and member of the Budget and Finance Committee. Daniels has one son, Grayson, and they reside in Vilonia.
