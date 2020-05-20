Vilonia resident Misty Lee was recently recognized for her business and leadership skills by Elevacity, a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness.
Her new rank of Black Diamond was announced at the company’s annual convention, which was held virtually to encourage connectivity among its salesforce while keeping the community safe.
“The Elevacity sales force is the best in the business and our main asset,” said Keith Halls, CEO for Elevacity. “We are dedicated to supporting them with informative training, new and exciting products, and marketing support as we grow into new markets. We would not be where we are today without the hard work of our team, and I am thrilled we were able to honor them with the recognition they deserve.”
