Taylor Hoover of Vilonia has been selected as one of 15 agriculture students in the sixth class of recipients of the GROWMARK Foundation scholarship. She is studying agriculture education at Southern Arkansas University.
More than 300 students from across the United States and Ontario, Canada, applied for the award. Applications were evaluated by a panel of agribusiness professionals, and the funds are available for the fall 2022 semester.
“We are pleased to provide financial support to these fifteen outstanding students,” Amy Bradford, GROWMARK manager, corporate communications and manager of the GROWMARK Foundation, said. “Their pursuit of higher education in agriculture will position them well to potentially become a part of the GROWMARK System in the future, whether that may be employment at GROWMARK or an FS member cooperative, or as a farmer-owner of their local cooperative.”
Scholarship recipients, in alphabetical order, are: Nathan Behrends of Wiota, Iowa; Katie Cummings of Spencer, West Virginia; Delana Erbsen of Lanark, Illinois; Tessa Erdmann of Groton, South Dakota; Amber Friedrichsen of Ames, Iowa; Matea Gordon of Whitewood, South Dakota; Taylor Hoover of Vilonia, Arkansas; Luke Jennings of Felicity, Ohio; David Mock of LaFayette, Illinois; Hailey Ready of Greenwood, Indiana; Stuart Seputro of Champaign, Illinois; Alyssa Sherron of Spring Hill, Kansas; Stephen Stresow of El Paso, Texas; Mallory Wilson of Fancy Farm, Kentucky; and Randall Winch of Fennimore, Wisconsin.
GROWMARK is a regional cooperative providing agronomy, energy, facility planning, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing and risk management services throughout North America. GROWMARK owns the FS trademark, which is used by affiliated member cooperatives. More information is available at www.growmark.com
