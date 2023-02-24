The Faulkner County Spelling Bee was held at Conway Christian School on Thursday. Forty-one seventh- and eighth-grade students took part from public schools in Conway, Vilonia, Greenbrier, Spring Hill, Wooster and Mayflower along with Conway Christian and St. Joseph Schools.
Seventh grader Caleb Smith from Vilonia Middle School won the championship by correctly spelling “accentuate.” He will represent Faulkner County at the State Spelling Bee on March 11 at the Vines Center in Little Rock.
