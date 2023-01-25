Violinist to perform at Hendrix College

Violinist Er-Gene Kahng will perform Sunday, Feb. 5 at Hendrix College in a recital that is free and open to the public, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release.
The performance will take place at 3 p.m. in Reves Recital Hall at the Trieschmann Fine Arts Building. Assisted by Hendrix College’s Willis H. Holmes Distinguished Professor of Music John Krebs, Kahng will present sonatas for violin and piano by Arthur Foote and Amy Beach, Bostonian composers of the Gilded Age.
Kahng serves as professor of violin and director of graduate studies at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and also works as a violinist, researcher and educator. Her work came to the fore through her advocacy for the compositions of American classical composer Florence Price.
She has been featured on PBS and her recording of Florence Price’s Violin Concertos has been cited and praised by sources such as The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker and The New York Times as an important contribution to American classical music. The recording has aired on programs like NPR’s Songs we Love and APM’s Performance Today.
