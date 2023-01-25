Violinist to perform at Hendrix College

Er-Gene Kahng’s performance on Feb. 5 is free and open to the public.

 Beth Hall / Beth Hall Photography

Violinist Er-Gene Kahng will perform Sunday, Feb. 5 at Hendrix College in a recital that is free and open to the public, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release.

The performance will take place at 3 p.m. in Reves Recital Hall at the Trieschmann Fine Arts Building. Assisted by Hendrix College’s Willis H. Holmes Distinguished Professor of Music John Krebs, Kahng will present sonatas for violin and piano by Arthur Foote and Amy Beach, Bostonian composers of the Gilded Age.

