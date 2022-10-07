Virco award

Virco of Conway was one of six companies to receive the 2022 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Global Trade at the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday. Pictured are Steve Presley (left), Virco general manager and vice president; Scotty Bell, Virco chef operating officer and vice president; and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

 Eric Heizman

Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented the leaders of six Arkansas companies with the 2022 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Global Trade on Wednesday following a dinner at the Governor’s Mansion.

The Arkansas District Export Council established the annual award, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets. The Arkansas District Export Council is a nonprofit organization composed of experienced exporters and businesspeople who regularly provide support services to exporting companies. Each member has been appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce as a result of expertise in international trade matters and a commitment to volunteerism.

