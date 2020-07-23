The United State Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced today that 1,313 teams, including Hendrix College, have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season, topping last year’s record by almost 200 teams. 232 programs received Team Academic honors for the first time in 2020.
The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic school year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.
