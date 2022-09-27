Arkansas PBS and the Arkansas Activities Association announce the addition of the Centennial Bank State Volleyball Championships presented by Everett Buick GMC to the AR PBS Sports lineup.

The 2022 6A-2A high school volleyball championship games will be broadcast live statewide Saturday, Oct. 29, beginning at 11 a.m. from Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Games will be available to watch online the week following the finals at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and in the Engage Arkansas PBS app.

