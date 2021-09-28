The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) announced today that there is still time to volunteer for its annual Great Arkansas Cleanup (GAC) event now through Oct. 31. Interested Arkansans can host their own cleanups or sign up to volunteer with an event near them.
“You aren’t too late to volunteer for our Great Arkansas Cleanup,” said Mark Camp, executive director of KAB. “These statewide beautification efforts are vital to improving the livability of our communities and our growth in tourism. We want every Arkansan to show their support and get involved with a cleanup near them this fall.”
During this statewide fall beautification initiative, KAB is seeking to recruit 7,000 Arkansans to volunteer to help improve their communities through removing trash and discarded debris from Arkansas’s roadways, shorelines, parks and other public areas. Volunteers can find and join local cleanups by visiting the calendar of events at http://bit.ly/KABevnt.
Individuals and groups are invited to sign up to organize a local cleanup at https://bit.ly/KABSignUp. Cleanup organizers can use KAB’s print-ready promotional items to help recruit volunteers and learn how to organize a cleanup. Cleanup supplies, including disposable gloves, cotton gloves and fluorescent safety vests, are also available through KAB. Resources are available at http://bit.ly/KABClean.
During cleanup events, volunteers are encouraged to properly social distance and use additional safety precautions, including not picking up litter with bare hands, wearing bright safety vests along roadways and ensuring children are accompanied by an adult while collecting litter. For more information, please visit KAB’s website: keeparkansasbeautiful.com/get-involved/cleanups.
