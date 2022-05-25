St. Joseph High School’s last final tests of the semester were given on the Tuesday morning.
After the students finished, they soon joined recent graduates, teachers and parents in a massive volunteer effort. Boxes filled with classroom materials, chairs, desks, computer equipment and the like were moved from the old high school facility, which opened in 1951, to the new building which is set to open in August.
The move had to take place now because the demolition of the original structure is set to begin in the middle of June.
With the student labor force already on hand, the time was right. According to Principal Matt Tucker, it only took one hour and 15 minutes to get the job done.
“Can you believe that? The number of people who volunteered their time today was overwhelming,” Tucker said.
In a message he sent to all afterward, Tucker thanked everyone for their help and wished them a blessed summer break.
