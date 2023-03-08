Faulkner County residents have 33 days left to register to vote for the May school board elections.

Eligible residents who have yet to register to vote have until April 10 to do so ahead of the beginning of early voting across the county on Tuesday, May 2.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

